MUMBAI, July 16 India's long-end dollar forward premiums surged to their highest in nearly 15 years with the 1-year rising to as much as 421.5 basis points, after the central bank took steps to curb rupee liquidity.

The 1-year rate had closed at 379 bps on Monday.

The 1-month premium surged to its highest in more than a year to as much as 44 bps, compared to 36.25 bps last close, as per Reuters data. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar and Swati Bhat; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)