India's chief economic adviser Raghuram Rajan speaks during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi March 11, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

NEW DELHI The government is not short of options to tackle the fall of the rupee and will take actions as necessary, the top adviser in the finance ministry told reporters on Thursday, after the rupee fell to a record low.

Raghuram Rajan also said the Reserve Bank of India would take action to support the rupee as appropriate.

The rupee fell a day after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke confirmed the Fed would begin winding down its stimulus spending later this year, and data showed China's factory activity weakened to a nine-month low in June.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)