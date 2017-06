A man talks on his mobile phone as he walks past the logo of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its head office in Mumbai June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee rose to 53.77/78 versus the dollar from 54.15 intraday high by suspected massive RBI intervention, dealers say.

The RBI will aggressively continue its dollar sales to prevent USD/INR from hitting the record low of 54.30 hit in December, dealers add.

"RBI's action was very clear and concerted. It won't tolerate rupee weakness beyond 54.30 levels, possibly even 54 levels," said Subramanian Sharma, director at Greenback Forex.