Currency of different denominations are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

MUMBAI The rupee held onto its losses on Monday, while stocks edged lower and interest rate swaps rose, after the Reserve Bank of India kept the country's key lending rate unchanged while warning of upwards risks to inflation.

The outcome was expected, although some analysts had seen an outside chance of a rate cut or a cut in the cash reserve ratio.

The rupee was trading at 57.81/82 per dollar as of 11.12 a.m., weaker than its 57.5150/5250 close on Friday after briefly falling to as much as 57.90 after the RBI decision. The rupee is not too far from a record low of 58.98 hit last week.

The BSE Sensex was down 0.4 percent.

(Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)