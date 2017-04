The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

MUMBAI The rupee recovered sharply on Tuesday from a record low hit earlier after the BI was seen selling dollars via state-run banks starting at around 61.45 levels, according to three traders.

The partially convertible rupee was at the day's high of 61.03/05 per dollar at 4:45 pm, recovering sharply from the record low of 61.80 hit earlier in the session. The unit had closed at 60.88/89 on Monday.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat)