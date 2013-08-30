MUMBAI The rupee recovered to session highs after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) steps up dollar sales to prevent the currency from falling towards recent record lows, three traders told Reuters on Friday.

The RBI likely sold dollars via state-run banks starting at around 67.20 rupee levels. Two traders said the central bank was also intervening in the forwards market.

By 10:32 a.m. (0502 GMT), the partially convertible rupee had recovered to the day's high of 66.65/66 per dollar, compared with its close of 66.55/56 on Thursday. The rupee had dropped to a record low of 68.80 on Wednesday.

