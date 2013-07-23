MUMBAI, July 23 India's central bank likely sold
dollars via state-run banks starting at around 59.87 levels,
four traders told Reuters.
"RBI seems to have sold around 59.85-87 levels from where
the recovery started. It has become a pattern now," said a
senior dealer with a state-run bank, referring to the central
bank's recent trend of selling dollars in late trade.
The rupee closed at 59.76/77 per dollar compared
with its close of 59.72/73 on Monday. The unit dropped to a low
of 59.87 just before the central bank stepped in.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)