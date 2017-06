Reuters Market Eye - The rupee edged lower, now at 53.27/28 vs 52.95 intraday low, though still below Wednesday's close at 53.85.

Traders say only about $2.5 billion-$3 billion would need to be converted by exporters over the next two weeks, after the RBI's measures, far below what traders had initially feared.

The foreign currency coming from exporters' conversion would not even be enough to meet import daily needs, trader says.

Dealer tips 52.90-53.40/45 range for session.