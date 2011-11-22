MUMBAI Nov 22 The Indian rupee slid past
52.2 against the dollar in opening trades on Tuesday, dropping
to its lowest level in history, as broad gains in the dollar
overseas and sustained demand from domestic oil refiners
weighed.
At 9:10 a.m. (0340 GMT), the partially convertible rupee
was at 52.48/50 per dollar, after touching an all-time
low of 52.50, and 0.6 percent weaker than its previous close of
52.1550/1650.
At the lowest point, the rupee has shed 16.5 percent from
its 2011 high reached in late July.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)