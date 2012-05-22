MUMBAI May 22 The Indian rupee fell to a new record low of 55.09 to the dollar, its fifth consecutive all-time low, as arbitrage measures taken by the central bank late on Monday provided only a brief sentiment boost.

At 10:05 a.m., the partially convertible rupee traded at 54.95/00 per dollar, rebounding from the record low and strengthening from its close of 55.03/04 on Monday.

Traders said some exporters were selling dollars in the market, limiting a steeper fall, but the overall bias is still towards a weaker rupee. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)