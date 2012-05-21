(Corrects to fell from rise in the first paragraph)

MUMBAI May 21 The Indian rupee fell to an all-time low of 54.93 to the dollar on Monday, marking its fourth consecutive record low in as many sessions, as the euro retreated from the day's highs and as global risk sentiment remained weak.

Traders said corporate dollar demand and oil and defence-related dollar buying also weighed on the currency.

At 4:11 p.m. (1041 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 54.91/92 per dollar, sharply below its Friday's close of 54.42/44.

Traders saw no signs of central bank intervention in the currency market so far in this session. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; editing by Rafael Nam)