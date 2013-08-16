MUMBAI Aug 16 The Indian rupee fell to a record low against the dollar on Friday on concerns that central bank measures to curb capital outflows would prove insufficient and on worries about a rollback of U.S. monetary stimulus.

Traders said no central bank intervention had been spotted so far amidst strong dollar demand from foreign funds and importers.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 61.87/89 per dollar at 1026 India time (0456 GMT), after hitting a record low of 62.03. The rupee closed at 61.43/44 on Wednesday.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 16 basis points to 8.66 percent.

The broader NSE index was trading down 2.7 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)