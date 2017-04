MUMBAI Aug 21 The Indian rupee weakened past 64.13 per dollar to hit a record low as heavy dollar buying from large state-run banks along with demand from custodian banks hurt the local currency on Wednesday.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 64.30/40 per dollar, after hitting a record low of 64.40 and down around 1.7 percent on the day.

Traders said there was no signs of central bank intervention in the spot market so far during the session. (Reporting by Swati Bhat)