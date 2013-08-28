BUZZ-India's Bhushan Steel surges to 20-mth high after report on loan restructuring
** Bhushan Steel Ltd rises as much as 8.3 pct to its highest since Aug 10, 2015
MUMBAI Aug 28 The Indian rupee fell below the 67 per dollar mark on Wednesday as uncertainty over a possible U.S.-led military strike against Syria knocked down Asian equity markets and currencies, also pushing the domestic benchmark bond yield to 9 percent.
The partially convertible rupee was trading at a record low of 67.40/45 per dollar, sharply below its close of 66.24/25 on Tuesday.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 22 basis points at 9 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai Markets Desk; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
Apr 10The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Monday is 6.31 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD