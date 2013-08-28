MUMBAI Aug 28 The Indian rupee fell below the 67 per dollar mark on Wednesday as uncertainty over a possible U.S.-led military strike against Syria knocked down Asian equity markets and currencies, also pushing the domestic benchmark bond yield to 9 percent.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at a record low of 67.40/45 per dollar, sharply below its close of 66.24/25 on Tuesday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 22 basis points at 9 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai Markets Desk; Editing by Supriya Kurane)