MUMBAI Nov 23 The Indian rupee recovered 1.6 percent from the day's low on Wednesday after the central bank's suspected intervention, a day after the currency had slumped to an all-time low.

State-run banks were spotted selling dollars starting at 52.55 rupees, likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India, to stem rupee's slide, five traders said.

At 9:38 a.m. (0408 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 51.90/91 per dollar, after touching 51.76 from the day's low of 52.60, Reuters data showed.

The unit had closed at 52.2950/3050 on Tuesday after hitting a record low of 52.73. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)