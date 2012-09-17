Government says to levy 3 percent tax on gold under GST, industry relieved
MUMBAI India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
MUMBAI HSBC raised its forecast for the Indian rupee at the end of December this year to 52 to a dollar from 57 previously, citing the government's recently announced reform moves as well as the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing.
"Additional reforms may be forthcoming, which in turn could quell concerns over a possible downgrade for the sovereign. If so, we would likely see additional room for the INR to strengthen," the bank said in a note Monday.
It expects the rupee's gains to persist through next year with a end-December 2013 target of 49 to the dollar versus 57 previously.
HORGOS, China/KHORGOS, Kazakhstan On the border of China and Kazakhstan, an international free trade zone has become a showpiece of Chinese President Xi Jinping's signature "Belt and Road" Initiative to boost global trade and commerce by improving infrastructure and connectivity.