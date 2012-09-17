BRIEF-India's Force Motors May domestic total sales 1967 units
* May domestic total sales of 1,967 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Sept 17 HSBC raised its forecast for the Indian rupee at the end of December this year to 52 to a dollar from 57 previously, citing the government's recently announced reform moves as well as the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing.
"Additional reforms may be forthcoming, which in turn could quell concerns over a possible downgrade for the sovereign. If so, we would likely see additional room for the INR to strengthen," the bank said in a note Monday.
It expects the rupee's gains to persist through next year with a end-December 2013 target of 49 to the dollar versus 57 previously. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* May domestic total sales of 1,967 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 5 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 33 bids for 116 billion rupees ($1.80 billion) at its two-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVE ACCEPTED RATE D No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%)