MUMBAI, Sept 14 The Indian rupee extended gains
to hit a new two-and-a-half month high on Friday afternoon on
hopes the government would continue to announce more policy
reforms that would attract more foreign fund inflows into the
country.
Some traders cited market talk that the government could
consider opening up the multi-brand retail sector to foreign
direct investment as one of the reasons behind the afternoon
gains.
At 2:53 p.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 54.51/52 per dollar, after hitting 54.47, its strongest since
July 4.
The rupee's rise has been fuelled by the diesel price hike
announced by the government late on Thursday and the aggressive
monetary stimulus announced by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)