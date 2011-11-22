BRIEF-Gati approves redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 mln
* Says approved redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 million
NEW DELHI Nov 22 India's trade secretary Rahul Khullar on Tuesday asked not to overreact to the weakening rupee, after the local currency skidded to an all-time low.
The rupee on Tuesday touched a record low of 52.73 against the U.S. dollar as oil refiners and other companies scrambled to buy dollars, with the currency looking increasingly vulnerable to a swelling current account deficit. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; editing by Malini Menon)
* Allotted 17.5 million fresh equity shares of INR 10 each to Life Insurance Corporation of India at a price of INR 126.81 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: