Indian shares closed lower on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday held its policy rate and warned about higher inflation, while sentiment was further hurt by losses in Asian markets.

However, the indexes gained around 0.3 percent for the week, marking their second consecutive weekly gain.

On Friday, the benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.74 percent at 29,706.61, but posted its second consecutive weekly gain, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.69 percent lower at 9,198.30.

