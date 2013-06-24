Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
MUMBAI, June 24 Standard Chartered cut its rupee forecast for the end of 2013 to 60.5 per dollar from 53 previously, citing continued global dollar strength, risk of persistent outflows and low probability of strong measures to support the currency. "INR losses pose significant downside risks to positive economic trends and in turn, portfolio flows. India's unstable politics and slow pace of reforms add to the downside risks," the bank said in a note on Monday.
The rupee was last trading at 59.64/65 to the dollar, close to its record low of 59.9850 seen on Thursday. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.