MUMBAI, June 25 India took a handful of measures to prop up the embattled rupee on Monday, including increasing the limit on foreign investment in government bonds by $5 billion to $20 billion, the central bank said.

The Indian rupee rallied on Monday on hopes for government measures to halt a slump in the currency, which hit a record low on Friday, with traders saying action to boost long-term foreign investment would be the most effective step. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)