(Adds comments)
MUMBAI, June 25 India took a handful of measures to prop up the
embattled rupee on Monday, including increasing the limit on foreign investment
in government bonds by $5 billion to $20 billion, the central bank said.
COMMENTARY
JONATHAN CAVENAGH, SENIOR FOREX STRATEGIST, WESTPAC, SINGAPORE
"Well not the 'shock and awe' the market was looking for but we shall see
what else gets announced. Not surprised to see USD/INR higher.
"Until they address longer term structural issues around capital flows and
competition in the domestic retail sector which can help bring down inflation
pressures, I think market will be left disappointed."
ROBERT PRIOR-WANDESFORDE, ECONOMIST, CREDIT SUISSE, SINGAPORE
"From a long-term perspective, raising the foreign investment limit in
government bonds is moderately helpful not only for the currency but also for
the government to finance its deficit. But it is unlikely to transform the
situation.
"To make a meaningful difference to the currency, more stronger measures are
required."
SURESH KUMAR RAMANATHAN, FX AND RATES STRATEGIST, CIMB, KUALA LUMPUR
"While it does not arrest the immediate pressure on the INR, the structural
reforms of engaging foreign flows for a medium term investment should be seen as
positive for the INR.
"The INR may have underperformed in the first 6 months of the year but it is
increasingly now under an overshoot category, which will ease in coming months.
Our call for a firmer INR by year end closing at 51.00 still remains intact."
M. NATARAJAN, HEAD OF TREASURY, BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, MUMBAI
"The market was expecting a slew of measures. The measures announced now
won't have any direct material bearing on the rupee. Unless the RBI comes in
with more measures, the rupee will fall back to the 57-58 to a dollar levels."
A. PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP LTD, MUMBAI
"Given the kind of expectations generated, these measures are definitely
underwhelming. The hike in investment limit for foreign institutional investors
in government bonds is a positive, because we have seen that foreign investors
have been investing in bonds earlier. And so, at the margin, it is a positive
for the rupee.
"Fundamentally, I don't believe these measures will do much to improve the
currency situation, because the problem plaguing the currency are the twin
deficits, and that can only be addressed by cutting the fiscal deficit. And,
that is a much tougher job."
RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI
"These measures are okay to improve the sentiment in the short term only.
These steps will help improve the depth in the government bonds market to some
extent, it is a gradual step to more easing. However, investors were looking for
introduction of long pending structural reforms, and unless that happens, rupee
will not recover on a sustainable basis. But the positive from these measures
may linger for a longer time for bonds."
SHAKTI SATAPATHY, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, AK CAPITAL, MUMBAI
"The measures indicate limited offerings at the government's end to restore
the near-term investment sentiment in the economy. Raising the FII (foreign
institutional investor) debt investment limit and ECB (external commercial
borrowing) relaxation are clearly temporary measures lacking any promising
determination to keep the fiscal worry under control. More of the sectoral
specific reforms are needed to give the growth impetus to the economy."
PARESH NAYAR, HEAD OF FIXED INCOME AND FX, FIRST RAND BANK, MUMBAI
"Obviously the market had discounted much more than the announcement, thus
markets have reacted negatively. Few of the measures on ECB and allowing SWFs
(sovereign wealth funds) to invest may turn positive but such measures take
time".
ABHEEK BARUA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, NEW DELHI
"These measures, if they are the complete set of measures, are tame, and
disappointing compared to the market expectations. The market was expecting
hefty inflows through some millennium deposit scheme, or so, but these measures
alone won't do much.
"Global factors are likely to take over, and negative momentum may return
and the rupee may breach 57 to a dollar and beyond. Will wait for the rest of
the day, to see if more measures are coming."
RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, FORECAST PTE, SINGAPORE
"Knee-jerk reaction has seen the rupee and stocks pare early gains. The
changes announced are positive and will further deepen the domestic bond
markets.
"Markets, however, will be disappointed due to the limited boost to fund
inflows from these measures and consequently of little immediate help to the
local currency."
UPASNA BHARDWAJ, ECONOMIST, ING VYSYA BANK, MUMBAI
"The measures announced may provide some relief in the near term, but more
drastic measures are required by the policymakers to curb the slide in Rupee.
For a more sustained stability in INR, it is imperative that the government
initiates some corrective reforms on fiscal management or FDI."
SUBRAMANIAN SHARMA, DIRECTOR, GREENBACK FOREX, MUMBAI
"The bigger problem is on the supply-side for dollars. The government needs
to boost capital inflows. It needs to address the GAAR (General Anti-Avoidance
Rules) and retrospective taxation issues. The current measures will do little to
boost sentiment. The rupee is likely to trade in a 56.60-57 band for the
session."
MARKETS
- The rupee was at 56.96/97 to the dollar, weakening from 56.55
levels before the announcement. The currency was still up on the day, after
closing at 57.12/13 on Friday.
- Benchmark stock indexes erased earlier mild gains to fall, with the main
BSE index down 0.2 percent.
BACKGROUND
- The Indian rupee posted its worst weekly fall in nine months last week,
having slumped to a record low of 57.32 against the U.S. dollar on Friday, hurt
by dollar demand from oil firms and gold importers as well the broad risk-off
sentiment.
- The Reserve Bank of India left interest rates unchanged last week,
defying widespread expectations for a rate cut as it warned that doing so could
worsen inflation, disappointing markets.
- Economy has been slowing sharply due to a combination of factors such as
high borrowing costs, government inaction on key policies and sluggish global
environment.
- Standard & Poor's has said that India could become the first of the
so-called BRIC economies to lose its investment-grade status, less than two
months after cutting its rating outlook for the country.
- FACTBOX-Steps taken by India to support rupee
- Industrial output rose just 0.1 percent in April, lower than expectations
in a Reuters poll for a 1.7 percent increase. Output fell in March from a year
earlier by 3.5 percent.
- Economic growth slowed to 5.3 percent in the March quarter, its weakest
pace in nine years and sharply off 9.2 percent rise in the year-earlier
period.
- Price pressures remain high with the wholesale price inflation
accelerating to 7.55 percent in May from a year earlier, driven by double-digit
rises in food and fuel prices.
(Reporting by India Treasury team; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)