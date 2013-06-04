* Rupee falls 4.8 pct vs dlr in May, worst performer in Asia
* RBI may respond with mild intervention, admin steps
* India likely to raise foreign investment cap in govt debt
By Swati Bhat and Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, June 4 Global market tides have swept
India's rupee close to an all-time low, raising current account
financing and inflation risks, but for now policymakers are more
likely to use small-scale intervention and administrative
measures to defend the currency.
The rupee fell 4.8 percent last month, and was the worst
performing Asian currency as the dollar rallied broadly on
speculation that the Federal Reserve will begin reducing its
monetary stimulus later this year.
Trading at 56.65 per dollar on Tuesday, the rupee
is not far from a record low of 57.32 hit on June 22, 2012.
Having a currency at an all-time low is not a great
advertisement for the government's management of the economy
ahead of important state elections due in coming months and a
national election due within a year.
It will also fuel inflation, make it more difficult to fund
a current account deficit that was equivalent to a record 6.7
percent of gross domestic product in December, and drive up the
cost of oil and gold imports that respectively account for 35
percent and 11 percent of India's trade bill.
Further global dollar strength and investor risk aversion
could spell danger if it leads to continued rupee weakness, and
India's external deficits worsen.
"Foreign investors may start fleeing Indian markets on
escalating balance of payments risks," said Priyanka Kishore, a
currency strategist for Standard Chartered in Mumbai.
Sentiment for the rupee has turned the most bearish since
November, according to a recent Reuters poll.
Having attracted around $50 billion in inflows since the
start of 2012, the rupee is rendered particularly vulnerable to
a withdrawal of foreign funds.
That could make the Reserve Bank of India more cautious when
it decides whether to cut interest rates in a policy review due
in mid-June.
Finance Ministry officials said on Tuesday, however, that
India is likely to raise by $5 billion the $25 billion cap on
foreign institutional investment in government debt.
But, with parliament gridlocked by the fallout from a
corruption scandal, chances appear slim of Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh's minority coalition government delivering far
reaching reforms to generate heavy capital inflows, as it did
last September to stave off the loss of India's investment grade
credit rating.
The central bank is unlikely to intervene heavily in markets
to prop up the rupee, as it will want to conserve foreign
exchange reserves which at $292 billion are just enough to cover
seven months of imports, the lowest import cover since 1996.
"We don't want to lose more reserves. We do not want the
import cover to worsen," said one policymaker familiar with the
central bank's thinking.
Instead, there are expectations that the RBI will use a
combination of judicious intervention and administrative steps
to dampen speculation against the rupee, without addressing
fundamental causes of the currency's weakness.
WHAT TO DO
The RBI would be very reluctant to tighten monetary policy
to protect the rupee, having given a priority to supporting
growth, which fell to a decade-low 5 percent in the fiscal year
that ended in March.
The central bank has reduced its policy interest rate by 75
basis points so far this year, and while analysts have expected
a further reduction, the RBI may opt to delay any further easing
while the rupee remains weak.
"The rate cutting cycle would likely be slightly delayed as
the Reserve Bank of India attempts to balance the dilemma
between managing the currency and supporting growth," Nomura
said in a note last week.
When markets become unruly, the RBI typically first resorts
to light intervention to quell speculative behaviour, before
pulling administrative levers if the rupee continues to move
sharply.
That might include telling exporters to immediately convert
50 percent of their overseas earnings to rupees - a measure
taken last year - and asking importers to stagger dollar
purchases.
The RBI could also supply dollars to oil importers to stop
lumpy payments adding to pressure on the rupee.
The government could help by, for example, raising limits
for overseas investment in domestic debt, and opening the
defence and telecom sectors to more foreign investment, but
pensions and insurance sector reforms remains stalled and it is
hard for Prime Minister Singh to push through contentious
measures.
That leaves the RBI to hold the line.
"Short-term steps might help to stabilise the rupee but
would be insufficient if the global tide washes over," said
Radhika Rao, an economist with DBS in Singapore.
