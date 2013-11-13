MUMBAI Nov 13 Barely a month after the Indian
rupee hit a two-month high and showed signs of stabilising after
its brutal fall this year, the currency is at risk from a
re-emergence of heavy demand for dollars from oil importing
firms.
As the rupee hit a 9-week low against the dollar on
Wednesday, extending its drop over four trading sessions to 2
percent, the overriding fear in Indian markets was the return of
dollar buying by oil companies, coupled with concerns the
central bank will soon wind down a special dollar facility for
these firms.
The U.S. dollar's rally this week on fresh expectations of
the Federal Reserve scaling back its stimulus have also been
factors pressuring the rupee, as well as Indonesia's rupiah and
other emerging markets exposed to foreign capital flows.
But the re-emergence of dollar buying by oil importers has
unnerved analysts, reminding them of the fragility of the rupee
and its vulnerability to a wide current account deficit.
The three state-run oil marketing firms require an estimated
$350 million a day, accounting for the bulk of dollar demand in
India's markets.
The Reserve Bank of India had provided these companies with
a special dollar swap window to borrow dollars as part of a
package of measures to defend the rupee as it plunged to a
record low in late August.
The swap window is expected to close at the end of November
as the central bank gradually reverses its drastic rupee-defence
policies. Traders fear that some of the early 3-month swaps
these companies had entered into with the central bank would
fall due in December, requiring them to buy dollars from the
market.
"Oil companies are buying forward dollars particularly in
near-month tenors to repay the central bank for the dollar swap
window," said a dealer with a state-run bank who declined to be
named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
"We are seeing some demand in the 3-month tenor but I
wouldn't say it is too big," said a forex dealer with another
state-run bank.
The rupee weakened to 63.90 per dollar on Wednesday, before
recovering some ground on suspected central bank intervention.
It is still some distance away from the August record low of
68.85. But, having lost 13.4 percent of its value against the
dollar since the start of this year, the rupee's slide this week
has analysts worried.
The currency hit a two-month high in October, stabilising
after a series of measures by the RBI and government to attract
foreign currency inflows, deter speculators and discourage the
import of gold.
Deutsche Bank said in a report this week November would
bring more nervousness to the rupee market. Among factors that
would contribute to the jitters would be worry that the slight
improvement seen in India's yawning current account deficit
cannot be sustained.
The unwillingness of foreign investors to keep funding
vulnerable countries and the unwind of the RBI's swap facilities
would also undermine the rupee, they wrote, noting expected
levels of rupee volatility, or vols, had already risen.
"We close out our tactical long in rupee and turn neutral.
The RBI-facilitated, low-volatility spot regime is coming to an
end with the reintroduction of oil demand to the market,"
Deutsche said.
OIL DEMAND
Although the swap window for oil importers has not
officially been closed, the country's economic affairs secretary
Arvind Mayaram last week confirmed what rupee traders had heard,
that state-run oil companies were back to buying about 30
percent to 40 percent of their dollar needs from the market.
Newly appointed RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has been rolling
back some of the exceptional rupee defence measures the central
bank took in mid-July, including hefty increase in its emergency
funding rate. Analysts expect the oil swap window would also
soon be wound down.
The expectation that they would need far more dollar funding
to repay the RBI when the swaps expire has pushed the rupee down
in forward markets. Traders at state-run banks said the sharp
rise in dollar-rupee future premium was partly due to these oil
companies hedging their swap repayment obligations.
The forward market was pricing the rupee at 64.26 per dollar
by the end of December, nearly one percent weaker than levels on
Wednesday.
But the pressure on the rupee would ultimately be a function
of how much oil the country needs in the months ahead and how
much of the dollar needs have been hedged pre-emptively.
HPCL, one of the state-run oil marketing companies which had
borrowed dollars via the RBI's swap window said it has hedged
its dollar obligations.
"Our current requirement is minimal because our repayment
obligations have been secured some time ago because of hedging
for these months," said HPCL Head of Finance K. V. Rao.
"Our inventory position is also very good, so we may not go
for large amount of imported crude which requires immediate
payment."
(Additional reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)