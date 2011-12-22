The Indian rupee has lost about 17 percent against the U.S. dollar since its year high in July, and is the worst performing Asian currency in 2011. It touched a record low of 54.30 to the dollar last week. The Reserve Bank of India and the government have taken measures to support the rupee, including putting curbs on speculative trading, but analysts say some of the steps risk hurting the currency in the long term. For related stories, double click in brackets: TOP STORIES > Rupee closes off lows as shares perk up > RBI chief sees FY12 growth below 7.6 pct > India "looking at all options" to attract capital > RBI allows micro lenders to borrow overseas > Central bank frees interest rates on non-resident deposits > Reserve Bank cuts net open position limits for FX traders > RBI sold dollars for a second month in October > Central bank raises interest rate ceiling on NRE, FCNRB deposits > RBI eases overseas borrowing rules for corporates > India lifts foreign limits in government, corporate bonds > Indian rupee hits record low ANALYSIS/BREAKINGVIEWS/WRAPUPS > India's patchy rupee defense to slow, not halt, decline > India inches closer to crisis as rupee retreats > Rupee trips foreign funds; hedging in focus > India economic gloom deepens as rupee fuels inflation > Limited ammo, inflation hinder India's rupee defence > Rupee's decline adds to India's woes POLLS > Worst probably over for battered Indian rupee > Investors halve yuan bets, reduce exposure to rupee FACTBOX > Indian central bank, government steps to shore up rupee