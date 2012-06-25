June 25 India took some more measures on Monday to support the embattled rupee
but disappointed investors who had been hoping for bolder action to bolster a currency that hit
a record low on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India increased the limit on foreign investment in government bonds by
$5 billion to $20 billion along with a few other relatively minor steps, causing the rupee to
trim earlier gains on disappointment the measures were not more aggressive.
