June 25 India took some more measures on Monday to support the embattled rupee but disappointed investors who had been hoping for bolder action to bolster a currency that hit a record low on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India increased the limit on foreign investment in government bonds by $5 billion to $20 billion along with a few other relatively minor steps, causing the rupee to trim earlier gains on disappointment the measures were not more aggressive. LATEST STORIES > Rupee measures fail to cheer market > Comments on new steps to prop up rupee > Steps to have limited impact on rupee in short run:adviser > Rupee extends slide after econ measures > India to reduce lock-in period for infra bonds: official ANALYSIS > Indian rupee slump costly for $5.5 bln in convertible bonds > India poised to revive retail reform plan [ID:�nL2E8HM1LA] POLL/FACTBOXES > India rate cut views recede on hawkish RBI > Steps taken by India to bolster rupee > Further possible measures to support the rupee EARLIER STORIES > India's big 3 state oil retailers hold $5 bln in oil bonds > India says will unveil measures to check rupee's slide > India stuns, keeps rates steady as growth crumbles > Rupee hits record low; slumps for week > RBI, India oil firms discuss USD measures-sources > Cbank chief warns inflation unacceptable > India could be 1st BRIC to lose investment grade-S&P > Cbank sold $275 mln in spot FX market in April (Compiled by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI; Editing by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)