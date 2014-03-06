MUMBAI, March 6 The Indian rupee strengthened to its highest in nearly three months on Thursday afternoon, tracking gains in the domestic share market and after the country's current account deficit narrowed in the December quarter.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 61.32/33 per dollar at 0637 GMT, after hitting 61.3150, its highest since Dec. 11, and stronger than its close of 61.75/76 on Wednesday.

Data post-market hours showed India's balance of payments swung back into surplus during the October-December quarter, helped by government curbs on gold imports, after two quarters in deficit.

Gains in other Asian currencies also aided. The domestic share market traded up 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)