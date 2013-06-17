MUMBAI, June 17 The Indian rupee cut its earlier
losses on Monday after the May trade deficit came in below some
market estimates although the gap was still seen as high and
unlikely to provide too much comfort about the current account
deficit, dealers said.
The trade deficit last month was at $20.1 billion, a trade
ministry official said.
Nomura had estimated the deficit at $21 billion.
The rupee was trading at 57.64/66 per dollar as of
0657 GMT, down from a session low of 57.90, but still weaker
than its 57.5150/5250 close on Friday.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)