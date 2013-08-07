MUMBAI Aug 7 The Indian rupee pared most of its losses on Wednesday after Bloomberg TV reported the government is considering easing overseas borrowing rules, citing unnamed sources.

The TV channel said the government was considering allowing companies to raise money abroad through external commercial to refinance local debt, while also allowing banks to raise loans overseas.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 61.16/20 per dollar at 1410 India time (0840 GMT), stronger than around 61.35 levels before the TV report, though still weaker from its previous close of 60.77/78. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)