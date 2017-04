A street side restaurant owner holds a bundle of currency notes as he sits outside his restaurant in New Delhi November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/FILES

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee is off one-week low as dealers cite corporate inflows. Pair last at 61.34/35 versus Thursday's close of 61.17/18 after rising to 61.55.

Dealers cite inflows from a large engineering company as well as from a software services company.

The pair is up 0.5 percent so far this week, on way to break two weeks of losses.

Reaction muted to WPI inflation easing to a nine-month low in February.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)