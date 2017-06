An employee uses checks a currency note at a cash counter inside a bank in Mumbai June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak de Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The rupee rises to a one-week high on continued custodial inflows. The pair at 54.58/59 versus last close of 54.75/76. It slipped to 54.57, lowest since January 3.

"Good flows continue to hit the market. Oilers are doing sporadic buying, but are well supplied," says private bank dealer.

The pair has immediate support at 200-DMA at 54.5550.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)