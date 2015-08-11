MUMBAI Aug 11 The Indian rupee fell to the lowest against the dollar in two weeks on Tuesday, tracking a stronger greenback after China devalued the yuan by nearly 2 percent.

The rupee weakened to 64.1808 to the dollar, the lowest since July 27, compared with its previous close of 63.75.

The Indian central bank was not spotted supporting the currency, several traders said. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)