US STOCKS-Wall St moves higher as tech gains offset weak economic data
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P up 0.22 pct; Nasdaq hits record high (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
MUMBAI, July 14 India's Rural Electrification Corp (REC), a state-run power sector lender, raised 15.15 billion rupees ($252.25 million) via 7-year bonds at 9.40 percent, three sources familiar with the deal said on Monday.
REC was earlier looking to raise about 5 billion rupees with a greenshoe option but closed the deal at 15.15 billion rupees, which was well above market expectations, the sources added. ($1 = 60.0600 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P up 0.22 pct; Nasdaq hits record high (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
SRINAGAR, India, May 1 India's army accused Pakistani troops of killing two of its soldiers patroling the de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region on Monday before mutilating their bodies, and vowed to exact revenge.