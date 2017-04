NEW DELHI Dec 11 The leader of Crimea, the former Ukrainian territory annexed by Russia, arrived for unofficial talks in New Delhi on Thursday as President Vladimir Putin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for summit talks.

Sergey Aksyonov met a Mumbai businessman to discuss boosting trade with the Black Sea region. India does not support Western sanctions against Russia, but the informal meeting may prove an irritant before President Barack Obama visit India in January. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)