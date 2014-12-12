(recasts, adds Poroshenko quote, details)
By Matt Siegel and Douglas Busvine
SYDNEY/NEW DELHI Dec 12 Ukrainian President
Petro Poroshenko lashed out at India on Friday over a visit by
the leader of Crimea, the former Ukrainian territory annexed by
Russia, who accompanied President Vladimir Putin's annual summit
delegation this week.
India does not back Western sanctions against Russia, and
the unofficial trip by Sergey Aksyonov could spoil the mood
before Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosts U.S. President Barack
Obama for India's Republic Day festivities in January.
Poroshenko, addressing the Lowy Institute think tank in
Sydney, said India was placing more importance on "money" than
"values" by welcoming Aksyanov, and it was not standing with
"civilisation" against Russian aggression.
"It is not an easy job, to keep the world together,"
Poroshenko said to laughter, when asked by a journalist about
the visit.
"The Indian position doesn't help, it doesn't save Mr
Aksyanov," he added. "He is a criminal, it's very simple. He has
a criminal background and no doubt he has a criminal future."
State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the United
States was "troubled" by reports that Aksyonov may have been
part of Putin's delegation and was seeking more information.
"We understand that the Indian Ministry of External Affairs
have said they were not officially aware of his visit or his
participation in the delegation ... We are seeking further
clarification on that."
Psaki also referred to reports of new nuclear and defence
deals between India and Russia and reiterated Washington's view
that it was "not time for business as usual with Russia".
Aksyonov arrived at the upscale Oberoi hotel in New Delhi
accompanied by Russian diplomats to be greeted by Gul Kripalani,
a Mumbai-based seafood merchant who wants to boost trade with
Russia.
Speaking to reporters after signing a memorandum of
understanding to promote business, Aksyonov said his visit had
"a private character" and he did not take part in any official
events.
He tweeted separately, however, that he had come to India as
"a member of the delegation under the leadership of the
president of the Russian federation, Vladimir Putin".
The towering 42-year-old, previously an obscure nationalist
politician, was elected in a closed session of the regional
parliament after Russian forces in February took control of the
Crimean peninsula in a bloodless operation.
He masterminded a quickfire referendum to join Russia that
was recognised by Moscow. Kiev and the West say it was rigged.
It was clear that his visit enjoyed Russia's full diplomatic
backing, with the consul general to Mumbai and an aide to
Ambassador Alexander Kadakin attending.
No Indian officials were present.
CRIMEAN COMMOTION
News of the event leaked out on Wednesday when the Russian
embassy invited reporters to a signing ceremony only to cancel
late in the evening.
A spokesman for India's Ministry of External Affairs said he
was not officially aware of the Crimean visit. It is highly
unlikely that such an event would have taken place without New
Delhi being in the loop, however.
At a joint news conference after meeting Putin, Modi
emphasised India's deep security ties with Russia. Moscow was
long India's top arms supplier until the United States, which is
keen to forge closer ties with New Delhi, took top spot
recently.
"Even if India's options have increased, Russia remains our
most important defence partner," Modi told reporters. No
potentially awkward questions were allowed at the tightly
stage-managed event.
India, which observes a policy of non-intervention, has
refrained from criticising Moscow's takeover of Crimea and
support for an uprising in eastern Ukraine that has killed more
than 4,300 people since April.
(Additional reporting by Alexei Kalmykov in Moscow and David
Brunnstrom and Lesley Woughton in Washington; Editing by Robert
Birsel, Alan Crosby and Clarence Fernandez)