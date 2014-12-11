NEW DELHI Dec 11 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday Russia will remain India's top defence supplier, even though New Delhi's options had improved since the end of the Cold War.

Modi was speaking after talks with President Vladimir Putin aimed at revitalising ties that have focused on the import of defence equipment. Even in that area, India has increasingly turned to countries such as the United States and Israel for its military modernisation programme.

"Even if India's options have increased, Russia remains our most important defence partner," Modi told reporters. He said Russia had also offered to manufacture an advanced helicopter in India. (Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Robert Birsel)