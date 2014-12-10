NEW DELHI Dec 10 India's Essar Group will sign a long-term crude import deal with Russia's Rosneft during President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi on Thursday, government and industry sources said on Wednesday.

"Essar will sign an MoU (memorandum of understanding) with them (Rosneft)," two Indian government sources said. "The deal will be for 10 years," said an industry source familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Douglas Busvine)