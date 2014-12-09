NEW DELHI/MOSCOW Dec 9 India and Russia will
strike an energy partnership when Prime Minister Narendra hosts
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to prepare the way for two
Siberian oil deals and chart a route for a first pipeline
between the two countries.
But a joint 'vision' document is likely to lack hard
details, with terms still being thrashed out for India's ONGC
Videsh to acquire an interest in Rosneft's Vankor
and Yurubcheno-Tokhomskoye oilfields, officials and industry
sources on both sides say.
There are doubts over the viability of proposed oil and gas
pipeline routes that would either cross conflict-ridden
Afghanistan and Pakistan - India's arch enemy - or mountainous
tracts of inner China.
Russia, isolated by the West over its annexation of Crimea
and backing of an armed uprising in eastern Ukraine, has a
friendship with India that dates back to the Soviet era.
"In the present circumstances, when Europe is trying to
isolate Russia, Putin wants to show that he has friends in the
world," said Gulshan Sachdeva, head of the Centre for European
Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.
"Modi and Putin are similar leaders. They like to announce
big schemes," Sachdeva added. "It might make sense to do so -
whether or not they come to fruition is another matter."
New Delhi explicitly rules out joining Western sanctions
against Russia although Modi has struck up an increasingly warm
friendship with President Barack Obama since winning power in
May, and will host the U.S. leader in January.
Putin has been a regular visitor to India since becoming
president in 2000 but the trip will be a one-day affair. A
proposal for him to address India's parliament was quietly
dropped.
Russo-Indian trade, at $10 billion, is only one-ninth of the
volume between Russia and China.
NEW TIES
Indian and Russian officials say the strategic declaration
will encompass issues from defence to nuclear power and even
diamonds, with state monopoly Alrosa keen to ramp up
exports to India.
"The visit will solidify the political relationship; confirm
Russia as India's principal purveyor of arms; and expand ties in
other areas, such as nuclear energy," said Dmitri Trenin,
director of the Carnegie Moscow Center.
State-controlled Rosneft, the world's largest
listed oil firm by output, is strapped for cash due to Western
sanctions, and is showing increased willingness to offer
upstream projects to India.
But wrangling continues over the interest ONGC Videsh would
get in Vankor, which is expected to reach peak output of 500,000
barrels per day in 2019.
Indian government sources say that Rosneft has offered a 10
percent stake in the Vankor operating company, but that New
Delhi is pushing for a 25 percent interest that would allow ONGC
Videsh to book equity barrels.
India is also seeking tax breaks on a proposed 49 percent
stake in Yurubcheno-Tokhomskoye, a greenfield project in eastern
Siberia, because under Russia's existing fiscal regime the field
would lose money.
State oil firm Oil and Natural Gas Corp's overseas
arm partners Rosneft and U.S. ExxonMobil in the
Sakhalin-1 offshore energy project. ONGC also owns struggling
Siberian producer Imperial Energy.
The aspiration to build a pipeline passage to India will be
"there" in the joint Indo-Russian statement, a second Indian
official said, but details remain sketchy.
Russia's ambassador to India, Alexander Kadakin, told
reporters that an export route via China's westernmost province
of Xinjiang was under consideration but needed to be studied
further due to challenging terrain.
Indian officials have pushed the idea of a $40 billion
pipeline to pump Siberian gas to India, but even if it is
practicable it would struggle to compete with tanker-shipped
liquefied natural gas.
India imports 80 percent of the 4 million bpd of crude that
it consumes daily, making an oil link a more promising option,
yet proposals have so far failed to get off the drawing board.
Russia's Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean oil pipeline has a
capacity of 1.6 million bpd, while state natural gas monopoly
Gazprom is working to finalise a $400 billion deal to
pump gas to China.
(Additional reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Writing by
Douglas Busvine; editing by Anna Willard)