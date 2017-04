Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) reads a joint statement as Russian President Vladimir Putin watches after their delegation level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI Russia and India have agreed to assemble 400 twin-engined helicopters a year in India, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said after summit talks between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rogozin said the deal related to the Ka-226T, a light multi-role helicopter built by Russian Helicopters that can be used for search-and-rescue operations in mountainous areas.

