By Nigam Prusty
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Dec 19 Angry Indian lawmakers
forced parliament to close on Monday and protesters gathered
outside a Russian consulate over a Siberian trial calling for
one of Hinduism's most holy books to be put on a list of banned
literature that includes Hitler's Mein Kampf.
The case filed by state prosecutors in the Siberian city of
Tomsk says a translation of the Bhagavad Gita is extremist
because it insults non-believers, local media in Russia say.
"We will not tolerate an insult to Lord Krishna," members of
parliament shouted, until the house speaker adjourned parliament
for several hours.
The Bhagavad Gita takes the form of a conversation between
Hindu god Krishna and a prince called Arjuna prior to a battle.
Its philosophical insights were praised by Albert Einstein and
forms a bedrock of the Hindu belief system.
India and Russia enjoy close diplomatic and defence ties and
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh returned from an annual visit to
Moscow at the weekend. Lawmaker s demanded to
know if he had raised the issue of the trial with Russian
officials.
The translation up for trial is called "Bhagavad Gita as It
Is," and is central to the global Hare Krishna movement. Members
of the movement link the case against the text to the Russian
Orthodox Church, which they claim wants to limit their
activities.
Dozens of Hare Krishna adherents in orange robes shouted
slogans and danced outside the Russian consulate in the eastern
Indian city of Kolkata, a Reuters witness said.
More than 20,000 people signed an online petition against
the trial and the word Gita was one of the main Indian trends on
Twitter on Monday.
Last year , Russian prosecutors banned
Adolf Hitler's 1925 semi-autobiographical book 'Mein Kampf' in
an attempt to combat the growing allure of far-right politics.
Post Soviet Russia recognises freedom of religion and names
four -- Russian Orthodox Christianity, Islam, Buddhism and
Judaism -- as the nation's main religions.
Other beliefs, particularly sects or groups that try to
convert people, are sometimes subject to pressure such as court
cases, efforts to break them up and limits on gatherings.
India's foreign minister will address parliament on Tuesday
about the government's position with regard to the Bhagavad Gita
case.
(Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Ron Popeski)