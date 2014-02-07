NEW DELHI Feb 7 Russia's Rosneft, the
world's largest listed oil company by output, has offered stake
in 10 exploration blocks to the foreign investment arm of
India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp, the south Asian
nation's junior oil minister said.
India, the world's fourth-largest oil importer which meets
about 80 percent of its crude needs through overseas purchases,
is scouting for oil and gas assets abroad to meet rising local
demand and to feed its expanding refining capacity.
Rosneft has offered 9 offshore blocks in Barents Sea
Offshore and one in Black Sea for joint exploration to ONGC
Videsh Ltd (OVL), Panabaka Lakshmi told lawmakers in a written
reply on Friday.
"At present, OVL is studying the preliminary data provided
by Rosneft for identifying the preferred blocks for
participation with Rosneft," she said.
In response to a separate question, Lakshmi said OVL is in
the process of acquiring data on oil and gas blocks offered in
the latest exploration licensing round in Tanzania, a hotspot
for natural gas exploration.
Gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd is also scouting for
business opportunities in Tanzania, she said.
