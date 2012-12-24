(Recasts with detail and background)
By Alexei Anishchuk
NEW DELHI Dec 24 India agreed to buy dozens of
Russian military helicopters and fighter jet assembly kits at a
summit on Monday, underlining the resilience of ties between the
long-time allies despite New Delhi's recent moves to diversify
its arms suppliers.
Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Russian President
Vladimir Putin trumpeted their countries' strategic partnership
at the summit in New Delhi, and in a joint statement agreed on
global issues from Syria's unrest to Iran's nuclear ambitions.
The deals reinforce a long-standing strategic alliance based
on shared suspicion of China - even though Russia has latterly
been courting India's adversary, Pakistan, and India has been
turning to the United States and Europe out of frustration with
Russian weaponry.
"Russia is a key partner in our efforts to modernise our
armed forces," Singh said in a statement, welcoming Putin as "a
valued friend and the original architect of the India-Russia
strategic partnership".
Sixty percent of India's arms purchases still come from
Russia but it has begun to look further afield in recent years
as it seeks to match its growing economic might with military
power, and warily eyes its giant neighbour China.
"It's clear that because New Delhi has set a course for
diversification of weapons suppliers, the competitive battle is
escalating. Russia is ready for this," Russia's ambassador to
India, Alexander Kadakin, said in an interview posted on the
Russian Foreign Ministry website on Monday.
Despite the feelgood rhetoric at the one-day summit, there
are several strains between the two countries, including Russian
efforts to improve relations with Pakistan, India's arch-rival.
India has been frustrated by delays in the delivery of a
reconditioned Soviet-built aircraft carrier, which is now
expected late in 2013, and Russian products have also been
plagued by maintenance problems and a lack of spare parts.
Separately, the Russian conglomerate Sistema warned
New Delhi this month that a lack of progress in a dispute over
telecoms licences was putting bilateral relations at risk.
DEFENCE DEALS FALL SHORT
Russian defence industry sources had expected Putin's visit
to New Delhi, his first since he started a new six-year term in
the Kremlin in May, to produce agreements on the sale of fighter
jets and aircraft engines worth more than $7.5 billion.
Monday's deals appeared to fall short of that sum, however.
Kremlin sources said Russia would sell India 71 MI-17 V-5
military helicopters worth $1.3 billion, and technological kits
worth $1.6 billion to assemble 42 Sukhoi SU-30MKI fighter jets.
The original deal for the jets was agreed last year.
Russian defence industry sources and media reports had said
a multi-billion-dollar deal for the long-term supply of nearly
1,000 warplane engines could be signed during the visit or had
already been signed in October.
But Sergei Chemezov, head of the state conglomerate Russian
Technologies, which includes the arms exporter Rosoboronexport,
told reporters on the sidelines of the meetings in New Delhi
that work on contracts for engine supplies was still ongoing.
Separately, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) - a
sovereign wealth fund - and the Indian lender State Bank of
India agreed to invest up to $2 billion jointly to
promote trade and economic cooperation projects.
Putin announced record arms sales this year but wants to
mitigate the loss of deals with Libya and of uncertainty about
the future of long-time client Syria on the defence industry, an
important source of political support for him.
Putin, whose country took up the presidency of the G20 this
month, also hopes for strong growth in overall trade with India.
