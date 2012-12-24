BRIEF-Reliance Communications says lenders constitute joint forum to consider debt reduction plans
* Says Reliance Communications' lenders constitute joint forum
NEW DELHI Dec 24 Russia will sell India 71 military helicopters for $1.3 billion and technological kits to assemble 42 Sukhoi jet fighters for $1.6 billion, Kremlin officials said after a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to New Delhi on Monday.
Russia Helicopters and India's Elcom Systems Private Ltd will also set up a joint venture that will manufacture helicopters, the sources and India's foreign ministry said. (Reporting by Alexei Anischuk; Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)
Jun 2 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE733E14054 NTPC 90D 5-Jun-17 99.9499 6.1024 4 380 99.9495 6