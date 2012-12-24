NEW DELHI Dec 24 Russia will sell India 71 military helicopters for $1.3 billion and technological kits to assemble 42 Sukhoi jet fighters for $1.6 billion, Kremlin officials said after a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to New Delhi on Monday.

Russia Helicopters and India's Elcom Systems Private Ltd will also set up a joint venture that will manufacture helicopters, the sources and India's foreign ministry said. (Reporting by Alexei Anischuk; Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)