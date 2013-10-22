NEW DELHI Oct 22 India started pumping
electricity for the first time from its much-delayed Kudankulam
nuclear power plant in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on
Tuesday, with an initial output of 160 MW, the government said
in a statement.
The Russian-built plant has been dogged by opposition for a
quarter of a century and last year witnessed violent protests by
local villagers, who said the plant was a threat to their
safety.
The start of production at the plant comes in the same week
as Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited Russia. Indian
media have reported that legal wrangles have prevented an
agreement on new reactors being set up at the site.
Unable to rely on a coal sector crippled by supply shortages
and mired in scandals, India is pushing ahead with constructing
nuclear reactors despite global jitters over safety.
Hundreds of millions of Indians still live without power and
factories suffer frequent blackouts -- an embarrassment to
India's aspirations as an emerging economic powerhouse.
