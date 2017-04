NEW DELHI Indian mining company NMDC (NMDC.NS) signed a memorandum of understanding with Akron (AKRN.MM) to buy a stake in a potash mine in Russia, an official said on Thursday.

The transaction was one of a raft of deals signed after a summit meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Tommy Wilkes)