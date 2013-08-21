MOSCOW/NEW DELHI Aug 21 Russia is considering
lifting a ban on rice imports from India, months after Moscow's
animal and plant health watchdog decided to suspend shipments
from New Delhi due to quality issues.
"We are satisfied with quality control measures taken by
India," Russia's veterinary and phytosanitary Service
(VPSS)spokesman Alexei Alekseenko told Reuters.
India's trade minister Anand Sharma on Wednesday requested
Alexey Ulyukaev, Russia's Minister of Economic Development, to
allow rice shipments from India, the Indian government said in a
separate statement.
In December 2012, VPSS decided to suspend rice imports from
India "due to a possible presence of a bug named trogoderma
granarium."
Traders said India, the world's top rice exporter, sells
relatively small quantities of non-basmati variety to Russia.
