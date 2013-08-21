MOSCOW/NEW DELHI Aug 21 Russia is considering lifting a ban on rice imports from India, months after Moscow's animal and plant health watchdog decided to suspend shipments from New Delhi due to quality issues.

"We are satisfied with quality control measures taken by India," Russia's veterinary and phytosanitary Service (VPSS)spokesman Alexei Alekseenko told Reuters.

India's trade minister Anand Sharma on Wednesday requested Alexey Ulyukaev, Russia's Minister of Economic Development, to allow rice shipments from India, the Indian government said in a separate statement.

In December 2012, VPSS decided to suspend rice imports from India "due to a possible presence of a bug named trogoderma granarium."

Traders said India, the world's top rice exporter, sells relatively small quantities of non-basmati variety to Russia. (Reporting by Polina Devitt in MOSCOW and Mayank Bhardwaj in NEW DELHI; Editing by Nidhi Verma)