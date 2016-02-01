(Repeats story that ran on July 31 with no change in text)
By Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI Jan 31 India's embattled Sahara
conglomerate has been funnelling cash from small savers to fund
one of its biggest projects, a luxury resort south of Mumbai,
according to documents Reuters reviewed.
Sahara has ploughed at least 15 billion Indian rupees ($221
million) from two of its credit cooperatives into the Aamby
Valley resort project through investments in preference shares,
according to documents filed with India's companies regulator.
It is doing so as some investors in its credit cooperatives
complain they have struggled to get Sahara to pay out their
matured time deposits - even for sums as low as 30,000 rupees
($448.83)..
The credit cooperatives investments into Aamby Valley are
not illegal. Cooperatives are allowed to invest in shares and
bonds of infrastructure and real estate companies after board
approval, if they are in the interest of the cooperatives,
according to the law under which these cooperatives operate.
Responding to Reuters queries, a spokesman for Sahara Credit
Cooperative Society Ltd. said in an emailed statement that "all
required approvals" were in place and the investments would not
put investors at risk. He did not elaborate.
Sahara Credit Cooperative had shares worth 10.39 billion
rupees in Aamby Valley, according to Aamby Valley's 2014 annual
report.
Saharayn E-Multipurpose Society Ltd, which had shares worth
4.6 billion rupees in the resort, did not respond to requests
for comment.
RISKY INVESTMENT?
But some experts say if Sahara is using deposits from the
cooperative societies to finance Aamby Valley, members of the
cooperatives might face difficulty recouping their money. That's
because the conglomerate is under pressure to sell of some of
its prized assets to pay off investors in a savings deposit
scheme India's Supreme Court has declared illegal.
The two credit cooperatives could be hit "if Aamby Valley is
monetised and the proceeds are given up to the investors of the
earlier financial schemes, which is sitting in the Supreme
Court," said Prem Rajani, founding partner of Mumbai-based law
firm Rajani Associates, which works in the areas of banking and
finance, and corporate litigation.
India's Supreme Court will decide next Tuesday whether to
appoint a receiver to auction off some of Sahara's properties as
part of efforts to refund investors in the banned savings
deposit scheme.
A senior official from the Ministry of Agriculture's credit
cooperatives division, which regulates the cooperative societies
that operate across state lines, said Sahara could be "misusing
provisions of the law" that govern credit cooperatives by
investing some of the cooperative funds into Aamby Valley.
The official said cooperative funds should not invested in a
struggling company or project, or be used for any risky
investment, the official said, declining to be named as the
person was not authorised to speak to the media.
The division will look into the matter if they receive any
complaint on this, the official said.
INVESTORS NOT PAID
Over the past four decades, Sahara founder Subrata Roy used
his series of small deposit plans to build Sahara into an empire
that encompasses businesses ranging from New York's Plaza hotel
and London's Grosvenor House, to television stations, property
project's and a stake in a Formula One racing team.
But Sahara has been struggling financially since the Supreme
Court ordered the conglomerate in 2014 to repay investors in a
2008-11 Sahara time deposit plan that it declared was illegal.
Roy has been in jail for the past 22 months for not
complying with the Court's order to return 360 billion Indian
rupees ($5.4 billion) to investors.
Credit cooperatives are widely used by the rural poor. A
lack of banking services in India - nearly two-fifths of its
1.27 billion people have no bank accounts - has helped shadow
banks such as the credit cooperatives thrive for decades.
Reuters has spoken to dozens of savers who said Sahara had
not given them their money when their deposits matured. Instead,
they complained, Sahara's agents and branch officials tried to
persuade them to switch their matured savings deposits into new
schemes offered through credit cooperatives run by
Sahara.
In the emailed response to Reuters, Sahara said it was not
aware of this practice.
FIRST PLANNED CITY
Spread over 4,000 hectares (10,000 acres) in the hills of
western India, Aamby Valley bills itself as India's first
planned city since independence: a sprawling resort of luxury
chalets, manmade lakes and an airport, favoured by the business
elite and Bollywood stars.
Sahara said in a statement to Reuters the Aamby Valley
project was valued at about 1 trillion rupees ($14.76 billion),
citing a 2014 report of property consultant Knight Frank's India
unit.
India's markets regulator the Securities and Exchange Board
of India (SEBI), which had asked the Supreme Court to order
Sahara to repay millions of investors in its 2008-11 time
deposit plan, has pegged the valuation of lands owned by Aamby
Valley and its units at about 405 billion rupees ($5.95
billion).
The high valuation claim of Sahara contrasts with the
flagging financial profile of the project: Aamby Valley posted
an after-tax profit of 90 million rupees in the 12 months ended
March 2013 compared to 694 million in the July 2011-March 2012
period, according to the latest figures from the regulator of
companies in India.
($1 = 67.9175 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee. Editing by Bill Tarrant.)