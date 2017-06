Commuters walk past a billboard advertising the Sahara News Network, along a road in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

NEW DELHI The Supreme Court of India has rejected an appeal by the Sahara conglomerate seeking a review of the court's order last year to repay billions of dollars it raised from small investors by selling outlawed bonds, according to an order posted on the court's website.

A spokesman for Sahara, one of India's biggest business groups and a household name through its sponsorship of the national cricket team, was not immediately available for a comment.

(Also read: Sahara - massive, splashy ... and mysterious, click here)

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Mark Potter)