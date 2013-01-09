NEW DELHI Jan 9 India's Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by the Sahara conglomerate seeking a review of the court's order last year to repay billions of dollars it raised from small investors by selling outlawed bonds, according to an order posted on the court's website.

A spokesman for Sahara, one of India's biggest business groups and a household name through its sponsorship of the national cricket team, was not immediately available for a comment.

